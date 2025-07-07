403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Balkans Heat Wave Projected to Ease, While Wildfire Threat Remains
(MENAFN) The intense heat wave scorching the Balkans is projected to ease starting Tuesday, according to meteorologists, as regional authorities continue to battle dozens of wildfires fueled by scorching temperatures and dry conditions.
In Bosnia and Herzegovina, forecasters expected highs to reach 40°C (104°F) on Monday, complicating firefighting efforts near the southern city of Trebinje, where blazes have crept dangerously close to residential neighborhoods.
Meteorological services anticipate a sharp cooldown beginning Tuesday, with widespread rainfall predicted across the country.
Serbia faced similarly extreme conditions Monday, with temperatures soaring to 40°C (104°F). Officials have strongly advised the public against lighting fires outdoors due to heightened wildfire risks exacerbated by prolonged drought.
Relief is expected Tuesday as temperatures drop to around 25°C (77°F), accompanied by rain and gusty winds sweeping across the nation.
In Croatia, storm alerts were issued for coastal regions beginning Monday evening. Powerful winds and heavy downpours have already caused trees to fall, rooftops to be torn apart, and power outages in some areas.
North Macedonia remains in the grip of the heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 40°C (104°F) in several regions, including the capital, Skopje. A cooldown is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with rainfall likely in the north. In response to the wildfire threat, the government has banned forest access through the end of August, imposing fines of up to €2,000 ($2,345) for noncompliance.
According to North Macedonia’s crisis management center, 12 wildfires erupted in the past 24 hours. Of those, seven have been extinguished, one is under control, and four remain active. A significant blaze near the Kosovo border has disrupted local traffic, with crews working urgently to contain the fire.
Albania is also grappling with the heat, prompting authorities to issue fire risk warnings. A landfill blaze in Elbasan that burned for six days is now 95% contained, according to local officials.
In Kosovo, authorities have prohibited the use of open flames and fireworks amid severe heat and ongoing drought. Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla cautioned, Violations will be penalized, urging the public to refrain from any activities that might ignite fires.
Forecasters expect a break from the heat starting Tuesday, as cooler temperatures and rainfall move in across the region, offering some long-awaited relief.
In Bosnia and Herzegovina, forecasters expected highs to reach 40°C (104°F) on Monday, complicating firefighting efforts near the southern city of Trebinje, where blazes have crept dangerously close to residential neighborhoods.
Meteorological services anticipate a sharp cooldown beginning Tuesday, with widespread rainfall predicted across the country.
Serbia faced similarly extreme conditions Monday, with temperatures soaring to 40°C (104°F). Officials have strongly advised the public against lighting fires outdoors due to heightened wildfire risks exacerbated by prolonged drought.
Relief is expected Tuesday as temperatures drop to around 25°C (77°F), accompanied by rain and gusty winds sweeping across the nation.
In Croatia, storm alerts were issued for coastal regions beginning Monday evening. Powerful winds and heavy downpours have already caused trees to fall, rooftops to be torn apart, and power outages in some areas.
North Macedonia remains in the grip of the heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 40°C (104°F) in several regions, including the capital, Skopje. A cooldown is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with rainfall likely in the north. In response to the wildfire threat, the government has banned forest access through the end of August, imposing fines of up to €2,000 ($2,345) for noncompliance.
According to North Macedonia’s crisis management center, 12 wildfires erupted in the past 24 hours. Of those, seven have been extinguished, one is under control, and four remain active. A significant blaze near the Kosovo border has disrupted local traffic, with crews working urgently to contain the fire.
Albania is also grappling with the heat, prompting authorities to issue fire risk warnings. A landfill blaze in Elbasan that burned for six days is now 95% contained, according to local officials.
In Kosovo, authorities have prohibited the use of open flames and fireworks amid severe heat and ongoing drought. Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla cautioned, Violations will be penalized, urging the public to refrain from any activities that might ignite fires.
Forecasters expect a break from the heat starting Tuesday, as cooler temperatures and rainfall move in across the region, offering some long-awaited relief.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment