Egypt Launches The First Field Epidemiology Training Programme In Vector Control In The Middle East And North Africa

The WHO Country Office in Egypt supported the Ministry of Health and Population in launching the Middle East and North Africa's first field epidemiology training programme (FETP) focused on vector control. Supported by the Pandemic Fund, it aims to strengthen national capacity in detecting, preventing and responding to vector-borne diseases.

The training involved 32 participants, mainly agricultural engineers from the human and animal sectors. It is designed to build workforce capacity to manage and respond to vector-borne disease outbreaks by strengthening and fostering multisectoral collaboration and communication across the human, animal and environmental health sectors using the One Health approach.

The training combines short classroom-based modules with extended field placements. Over 6 months, participants attend 3 workshops, each followed by field assignments to reinforce practical skills. The programme allocates 20% of training time to classroom instruction and 80% to hands-on fieldwork across different governorates.

Egypt FETP comprises competency-based, mentored training that helps public health professionals enhance their field epidemiology knowledge, skills and competencies. Established in 1993, it has trained and graduated 385 epidemiologists. FETP operates at basic, intermediate and advanced levels.

WHO Egypt has continued to provide technical support to Egypt's FETP, including updating training materials, mentoring participants, reviewing reports, abstracts and manuscripts and offering logistical support such as organizing workshops and other fieldwork activities.

Successful implementation of the training will enhance Egypt's capacity for prevention, preparedness, detection and response to outbreaks, contributing to the safeguarding of public health and health system resilience.

