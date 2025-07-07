403
China Imposes Ban on EU Medical Device Imports
(MENAFN) China on Sunday introduced new curbs on medical device imports from the European Union, escalating tensions following recent trade measures enacted by Brussels, according to media.
The Chinese Ministry of Finance stated that these actions target EU-sourced medical devices involved in government procurement projects, and are being implemented in line with existing laws and regulations.
Under the new rules, non-EU companies participating in Chinese government procurement tenders will be restricted in their use of EU-made medical devices, which must account for no more than 50% of the total contract value.
This move follows the European Union's decision last month to prohibit Chinese firms from bidding on public tenders for medical equipment within the bloc.
Additionally, on Friday, Beijing imposed anti-dumping duties and enforced price undertakings on EU-origin brandy imports. These measures, set to last five years, came into effect Saturday.
The finance ministry confirmed that the new procurement rules will be enforced starting July 6. However, projects that had already secured bids before this date will remain unaffected.
The ministry stressed that China had consistently sought to resolve the dispute through dialogue, but that its efforts were not reciprocated.
"Regrettably," it said, although China has shown goodwill and sincerity, the EU has persisted in implementing restrictive measures to create new protectionist barriers.
"Therefore, China has no choice but to take reciprocal restrictive measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and maintain a fair competition environment," the ministry added.
