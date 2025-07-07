403
Indian FM states US trade talks had no role in ceasefire with Pakistan
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claims that trade negotiations were used as leverage to secure a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during their May military conflict. Trump had repeatedly stated that the US mediated between the two countries and offered increased trade incentives if hostilities ended.
In an interview with Newsweek, Jaishankar clarified that trade officials are focused solely on negotiating trade details like tariffs and product lines, and that these talks were separate from the military situation. He recounted being present when US Vice President J.D. Vance warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a potential large-scale Pakistani attack on the night of May 9. Modi responded that India would retaliate, which happened after Pakistan’s offensive that same night.
Jaishankar, attending a Quad foreign ministers meeting in Washington, also spoke about ongoing trade talks between India and the US, describing them as complex but progressing. He emphasized that both sides will need to compromise and find middle ground in the negotiations.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the two countries are “finalizing” a trade deal, but challenges remain. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently stated that agriculture and dairy sectors would be off-limits in any tariff agreement, highlighting key sticking points in the talks.
