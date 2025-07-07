403
WSIS+20 High-Level Event 2025 Kicks Off With Wide Participation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 7 (KUNA) -- The WSIS+20 High-Level Event 2025 officially kicked off Monday with the participation of a high-level delegation from Kuwait headed by Communications Minister Omar Al-Omar, and a wide range of representatives from governments, international organizations, civil society, the private sector and academia.
The WSIS+20 High-Level Event 2025 is taking place from July 7 to 11 in Geneva, co-hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Swiss Confederation, and co-organized by ITU, the UN's Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the UN's Development Programme (UNDP), and the UN's Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), with the collaborative engagement of more than 40 UN entities.
The summit is held in parallel with the "AI for Good Global Summit 2025" aiming to foster digital cooperation and address emerging technological challenges.
In her opening address, ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin stated that, "WSIS has been uniting the world for two decades around a shared vision of an inclusive information society that serves everyone."
Noting that this event marks a pivotal moment to strengthen this multi-stakeholder framework towards a more inclusive and equitable digital future.
The summit provides a unique platform to assess the achievements and challenges of the global digital community over the past twenty years since the adoption of the Geneva Plan of Action in 2003.
It also aims to strengthen international cooperation in the fields of digital technology and sustainable development.
The summit serves as a comprehensive and inclusive forum for policy dialogue and a key opportunity for all stakeholders to review progress on digital issues particularly in AI digital transformation and global digital cooperation frameworks.
The program also features the annual WSIS Prizes contest which honors the best projects and initiatives that leverage information and communication technologies for sustainable development.
The WSIS Forum remains the only international mechanism mandated by the UN General Assembly to coordinate global efforts to advance digital technologies for development. (end)
