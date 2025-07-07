Bitcoin Solaris Announces Lbank Listing And 72-Hour Price Rollback To $5

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



TALLINN, Estonia, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation crypto project focused on accessibility and scalability, has officially confirmed its listing on. To mark this milestone, the team has launched a, dropping the presale token price from $11 to just, ahead of its scheduled launch price of $20.

This strategic move is designed to reward early supporters and expand community participation during the final stages of the presale, which concludes on July 31, 2025 .

BTC-S: The Wealth Engine Built for the Streets

Now flip the page to Bitcoin Solaris. This isn't just another“faster blockchain” project. BTC-S is taking a fundamentally different route. It's engineered to unlock wealth for the many, not just the few. How? By building a blockchain powerful enough to deliver 10,000 transactions per second with 2-second finality, yet lightweight enough to mine directly from your smartphone.









Key elements include:



A dual-layer architecture that merges the security of Proof of Work with the efficiency of Delegated Proof of Stake.



Validator rotation and adaptive block production that keeps the network lean and fast.



A smart contract layer optimized for next-gen DeFi and real-world enterprise solutions.



Cross-chain compatibility in development, allowing future swaps and integrations.

Mobile-first mining through the exciting release of the upcoming Solaris Nova app, designed for easy and energy-efficient entry.



Momentum, Hype, and a $5 Window

Bitcoin Solaris is currently in phase 11 of its presale, with the price set at $11. But here's the kicker. For a very limited time, the team is offering a 72-hour rollback that drops the price to just $5. That's more than half off from its confirmed launch price of $20. It's a calculated move to onboard more users ahead of its LBank debut.

Why does that matter?



Over $6.3 million already raised, with no slowdown in sight.



13,900+ users have joined, making this one of the fastest-growing crypto launches in the market.

The presale runs only 90 days, ending July 31, 2025.



As one of the shortest and most explosive presales in crypto, this is the moment when“too early” becomes“right on time.” And wallets like Trust Walle and Metamas are recommended for seamless token delivery after launch.

Bitcoin Solaris Rolls Back the Clock A Special Drop to Reward the Community

Influencers and Analysts Take Notice

A growing number of top-tier crypto reviewers are calling Bitcoin Solaris a potential top performer in 2025. Here are a few who've already weighed in:



The Crypto Sho delivered a detailed review highlighting why BTC-S is more than just hype.



Token Galaxy emphasized the importance of mobile-first mining for broader adoption.

Crypto League broke down how the project's technology is setting a new standard for decentralized scalability.



Audited. Transparent. Community-Powered.

Security is not an afterthought. Bitcoin Solaris has undergone two comprehensive audits, one by Cyberscop and another by Freshcoin , offering confidence for investors entering during the rollback window.

And if you want to get closer to the action, the team is active on Telegra and shares updates regularly on . This transparency and direct access adds to the growing trust behind the project.

Final Verdict

While many coins are talking about the future, Bitcoin Solaris is building it. The LBank listing is set to put it on the map. The 72-hour rollback to $5 is creating the kind of urgency most projects can only dream of. And with real-world mining, institutional-grade scalability, and strong community momentum, BTC-S is making one thing very clear, this is not just the next coin, it might be the next revolution.

