Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Reports 78 Perished Due to Monsoon Rains

India Reports 78 Perished Due to Monsoon Rains


2025-07-07 04:05:54
(MENAFN) The death count in northern India's Himachal Pradesh has surged to 78, officials reported Monday, as relentless monsoon rains wreak havoc across the region.

According to a release from the state’s Emergency Operations Center, 50 fatalities occurred due to various hazards linked to the monsoon season, which lasted through July 6, including flash floods, sudden cloudbursts, and drowning incidents.

The statement further revealed that 28 more lives were lost in road accidents during the same period.

In addition, 121 individuals have been injured, and 37 remain unaccounted for amid the ongoing monsoon, which typically spans from June to September across India and neighboring Pakistan.

Since mid-June, Himachal Pradesh has faced extensive destruction triggered by flash floods and frequent cloudbursts, compounding the region’s disaster challenges.

MENAFN07072025000045017169ID1109767314

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search