India Reports 78 Perished Due to Monsoon Rains
(MENAFN) The death count in northern India's Himachal Pradesh has surged to 78, officials reported Monday, as relentless monsoon rains wreak havoc across the region.
According to a release from the state’s Emergency Operations Center, 50 fatalities occurred due to various hazards linked to the monsoon season, which lasted through July 6, including flash floods, sudden cloudbursts, and drowning incidents.
The statement further revealed that 28 more lives were lost in road accidents during the same period.
In addition, 121 individuals have been injured, and 37 remain unaccounted for amid the ongoing monsoon, which typically spans from June to September across India and neighboring Pakistan.
Since mid-June, Himachal Pradesh has faced extensive destruction triggered by flash floods and frequent cloudbursts, compounding the region’s disaster challenges.
