Chinese Premier calls on BRICS nations to lead global governance
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang called on the BRICS nations to take a leading role in driving reforms in global governance during the 17th BRICS Summit. Speaking at the plenary session focused on "Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance," Li emphasized the bloc's responsibility to protect world peace and promote peaceful conflict resolution.
The meeting, attended by leaders of the BRICS countries and chaired by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, addressed the rapid and unprecedented changes occurring globally. Li highlighted that international rules and the effectiveness of multilateral institutions are increasingly being challenged.
He praised the global governance vision advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which centers on broad consultation, collective effort, and shared benefits, noting its growing relevance and practical impact.
Li stressed the need for enhanced dialogue grounded in equality and mutual respect amid rising global conflicts. He urged for solidarity to address intertwined common interests and advocated openness to achieve mutual success and shared development opportunities.
As representatives of the Global South, Li said BRICS countries should maintain independence and self-reliance while showing responsibility by fostering consensus and cooperation on the world stage.
