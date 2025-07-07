Infosys HR Is Warning Employees For Working Beyond Limits! What Happened To Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Idea?

Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, is sending warning emails to employees who work beyond the company's set daily limit of 9 hours and 15 minutes. These alerts are part of a new system that tracks how long employees work, especially those working remotely.

This comes even as Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy in the past urged Indian youth to work 70 hours a week to help grow the nation. The company's HR approach, however, focuses on keeping work hours in check.

Monitoring system introduced for remote work

The new monitoring system is automated and flags employees who consistently work beyond the allowed daily hours. The system is especially focused on those working from home under the company's hybrid work policy.

An Infosys employee told The Economic Times, "We must work for 9.15 hours a day for five days a week, and if we overshoot this while working remotely, it prompts a trigger."

When a breach happens, HR sends a detailed email to the employee. The email includes the number of hours worked, number of remote workdays, and the daily average. The tracking is done monthly.

A shift since hybrid work began

Infosys introduced this tracking after shifting to a hybrid work model. Under this system, employees must attend office at least 10 days each month. The rest of the time, they can work remotely.

The HR emails are carefully worded. "While we appreciate your commitment, we also believe that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for both your well-being and long-term professional success," says the email, as reported by financial dailies.

Rising health concerns behind HR action

The change in approach reflects a growing concern in India's tech industry about health issues among young professionals. Several cases of cardiac problems, stress, and burnout have been reported among IT workers. Infosys's communication now includes suggestions like:



Take regular breaks

Talk to your manager if you feel overwhelmed Seek help if you are unsure about your priorities

The HR team is trying to make sure that employees don't sacrifice their health for extra work hours.

A clear contrast to Narayana Murthy's call

This policy marks a clear shift from what Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy suggested in October 2023. Murthy said that young Indians should work 70 hours a week to help the country progress faster.

However, Infosys HR's current stance shows that the company is moving towards more balanced work practices. The focus now is on long-term health and productivity rather than pushing employees to work for longer hours.

A sign of changing times in Indian IT

Infosys's new approach reflects a broader change in India's tech industry. Companies are starting to take mental health and employee well-being more seriously.

Instead of encouraging long working hours, the aim now is to help workers stay productive without risking their health. The email alerts and tracking system are likely to continue as part of a wider move to create healthier work environments.