Israel hid Iranian strikes on army locations

Israel reportedly concealed the fact that Iranian missiles successfully struck multiple military targets during the recent 12-day conflict between the two nations, according to The Telegraph. Citing satellite radar data analyzed by researchers at Oregon State University, the British outlet reported that six Iranian missiles hit five Israeli military sites located in the country’s north, south, and central regions.Targets included a major air base, a logistics hub, and an intelligence facility. The precise scale of the damage remains uncertain. However, the incidents were not publicly acknowledged, allegedly due to strict military censorship. When questioned, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to provide details, only stating that all relevant units continued to operate throughout the conflict.According to The Telegraph, Israeli and U.S. missile defenses largely succeeded in intercepting incoming threats, but Iran managed to increase its success rate over time. By the seventh day of the war, about 16% of Iranian projectiles were reportedly bypassing Israeli defenses. Analysts suggest this may have been due to Israel conserving interceptor missiles, Iran’s evolving tactics, or the use of more advanced weaponry.The war began on June 13, when Israel carried out airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, senior commanders, and other military infrastructure. Iran responded with missile barrages, triggering widespread fighting. Israel reported 29 fatalities and over 3,200 injuries, while Iran claimed more than 900 deaths and 4,700 wounded.The United States later entered the conflict, deploying strategic bombers against Iranian nuclear targets. Both sides declared victory following a ceasefire.The hostilities were sparked by Iran's refusal to comply with a U.S. demand to give up uranium enrichment, which Washington views as a potential path to nuclear weapons. Tehran has repeatedly denied pursuing nuclear arms, insisting that its program is for peaceful purposes only.

