Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Houthis Fire Missile Toward Israel After Israeli Airstrikes On Yemen

2025-07-07 02:01:13
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) After Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, the Houthi group Ansarallah launched a missile toward Israel, setting off sirens in several areas, including the Dead Sea.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes late Sunday on key port cities in western Yemen, including Hudaydah, Ras Isa, and Salif, as well as the Hudaydah power plant. The Israeli military stated the strikes were in response to recent“military activities in the region,” following the launch of two missiles from Yemen toward Israeli territory. Al Jazeera, citing Israeli military sources, reported that 56 bombs were dropped during the operation.

According to Israeli Army Radio, air raid sirens were triggered across several regions as the missiles were launched. The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed attempts were made to intercept the missiles, although the outcome remains under review.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses in Hudaydah reported hearing multiple explosions as Israeli jets bombed strategic targets along the Red Sea coast.

Yemeni military sources told Al Mayadeen that their air defense systems successfully confronted the Israeli assault. According to reports, ten Israeli fighter jets were forced to withdraw from Yemeni airspace after being engaged by Yemeni surface-to-air missile systems. The air battle reportedly lasted more than 30 minutes over the Red Sea.

The Israeli military also issued evacuation orders for the Hudaydah power plant prior to the strikes, which were described as preemptive in nature. Satellite imagery and field reports suggest extensive damage to port infrastructure.

