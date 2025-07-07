U By Emaar Expands Internationally To Türkiye With The Addition Of Address Istanbul

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Since its inception, U by Emaar has elevated the loyalty landscape by offering seamless integration of hospitality, dining, wellness, entertainment, and shopping benefits across the Emaar portfolio. The expansion to Istanbul marks a new chapter in the programme's evolution, enabling members to enjoy and redeem rewards beyond the UAE and GCC, in a destination celebrated for its rich heritage, cosmopolitan spirit, and strategic location bridging East and West.

Unlocking Exclusive Experiences in the Heart of Istanbul

Address Istanbul, nestled in the vibrant district of Emaar Square, offers an elegant fusion of modern sophistication and cultural charm. U by Emaar members can now unlock exclusive privileges at this luxurious urban retreat - ranging from rewards on stays and dining to wellness indulgences. With its refined interiors, world-class amenities, and panoramic city views, Address Istanbul sets a new benchmark for hospitality in Türkiye.

Strengthening Member Value Across Borders

U by Emaar's expansion into Istanbul reflects its commitment to offering members unmatched flexibility and value, wherever they choose to travel. Whether visiting for business or leisure, members can now earn and redeem UPoints while experiencing the hospitality excellence that defines Address Hotels + Resorts. This addition empowers members to extend the value of their loyalty to a cultural and lifestyle hub bridging continents..

A Testament to U by Emaar's Global Growth Strategy

With an unwavering focus on quality, personalisation, and customer satisfaction, U by Emaar continues to grow its presence in key global markets. Following successful launches in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the inclusion of Address Istanbul highlights the programme's ambition to become the premier lifestyle loyalty choice for discerning travellers across the region and beyond.

Emaar Hospitality Group spokesperson, commented, "The introduction of U by Emaar at Address Istanbul reflects our vision of creating meaningful connections through exceptional experiences across borders. Istanbul is a city of timeless beauty and global significance, and we are proud to extend our loyalty offerings to this inspiring destination. This is just the beginning of a broader journey toward international enrichment for our members."

Welcoming the World to Istanbul through U by Emaar

U by Emaar invites its global community of members to experience the unique blend of tradition and innovation that defines Istanbul. From gourmet cuisine and bespoke wellness, every stay at Address Istanbul becomes a journey of elevated moments-rewarded every step of the way.

To learn more about U by Emaar and the exclusive benefits available at Address Istanbul, please visit .

About U by Emaar

U by Emaar is a premium lifestyle loyalty programme that rewards members for enjoying the things they love across Emaar's world-class portfolio. With benefits spanning hospitality, dining, wellness, retail, and entertainment, the programme is designed to create memorable, personalised experiences. Members earn and redeem UPoints while unlocking exclusive offers and privileges tailored to their lifestyle.

