King Charles' Message On 20Th Anniversary Of 7/7 London Attacks: 'Spirit Of Unity Against Those Who Seek To Divide Us'

As July 7 marks two decades of the 7/7 London attacks in 2005, King Charles led commemorations on Monday and urged to show"spirit of unity against those who would seek to divide us". UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also remembered victims, saying"we stood together".

King condemned the "senseless acts of evil" in which bombs exploded on the capital's public transport system, resulting in the deaths of 52 people and injuries to over 700 others. The bombings had displayed the significance of“building a society where people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding”, according to BBC.

The king called upon the public to draw strength from the "extraordinary courage and compassion" demonstrated in the wake of the attack.

“We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil -- and the enduring grief of their loved ones. In doing so, we should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day,” according to his statement in the Press Association.

He added,“The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst.”

Starmer mentioned,“We stood together then, and we stand together now -- against hate and for the values that define us of freedom, democracy and the rule of law. Those who tried to divide us failed. We honour the courage shown that day -- the bravery of the emergency services, the strength of survivors, and the unity of Londoners in the face of terror.”

On July 7, 2005, four domestic Islamist extremists carried out suicide bombings at multiple locations across London, Aldgate Station, Edgware Road, King's Cross, and Tavistock Square, leading to deaths of 52 individuals and injuries to hundreds of others. It was the worst attack on London since World War II. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called it“darkest days” of Britain.

