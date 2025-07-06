India Cricket Team: Why Kohli, Rohit's Test Retirements Will Not Affect Line-Up

Indian cricket fans are still yet to come to terms with the double heartbreaks - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirements from Test cricket.

It goes without saying that the pair have been stalwarts of the game across formats not just for India but in world cricket.

Coming as it did with just a month to go for a mammoth and gruelling five-Test tour of England, fans and experts have not just questioned the timing of it, but also the huge void that will stare at India.

And while they are big shoes to fill, India need not worry as they have capable players who can come in. India's strong domestic circuit has meant they have a good bench strength as they go through another transition in Test cricket.

Here, we look at the road ahead for India following the retirements of these two batting icons.

What does Kohli and Rohit's retirements mean for India?

Indian captain Rohit shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from the longest format of the game on May 7. But what was to follow in just under a week was even more seismic. Kohli, whose love and passion for Test cricket knows no bounds, followed in Rohit's footsteps.

The twin shockers mean India will have to look for a new Test captain, an opener and a new No.4.

Who are the likely candidates to fill these roles?

The sheer weight of experience Kohli and Rohit bring to the table cannot be replicated instantly, but luckily, India have some strong players who can slot in and make a fist of it.

There are many contenders for both the spots with Shubman Gill, heavily touted to be the next captain, leading the line. Then, there is Karun Nair, India's second triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, back in the mix after last playing for the country in 2017. Nair, who has scored heavily in the domestic circuit, has been picked for India A's squad to tour England, which will shadow the Test team.

B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal and probably even KL Rahul are great contendors. Left-field selections could be Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who haven't been on the radar of late, if India want experience. But it is highly unlikely that the selectors will go down that road.

Who could be captain?

Shubman Gill's name is right up there on the list along with Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

And while Bumrah has done well as captain, he is the spearhead of the bowling attack and India would be better served if the pace ace is wrapped in cotton wool.

India have gone through transitions before and while it won't be easy by any means. But it is another opportunity for a this relatively young side to carry on the legacy of previous Test teams when land on English shores.

