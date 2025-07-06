403
'My Career - My Future' Programme Kicks Off
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 7th edition of the 'My Career - My Future' programme kicked off in Doha Sunday, with the participation of more than 250 high school students from across Qatar to experience job-shadowing placements in 25 public and private sector entities.
Organised by the Qatar Foundation-affiliated Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), the opening ceremony at Multaqa (Education City Student Center) saw high school students and participating entity representatives briefed on the programme's agenda and activities, receiving a detailed explanation about the immersive career exploration experience.
During his opening speech, Executive Director of QCDC Saad Abdulla al-Kharji said that since its launch seven years ago, the programme has been successful and flourishing year by year, just as the youth's ambitions are blossoming and hopes for their future are growing.
Al-Kharji said that through this event, a window to the future is opened for the youth to see their career aspirations manifested on the ground.
A single week is enough to open their eyes to the realities of the workplace and instil confidence in them, he said, adding that the impact of previous editions was evident in students upon their return from training sites, more mature and with clearer visions.
“We at QCDC believe that true investment is in people and strive to empower the youth to choose their own paths after providing them with the tools and experiences that support sound decision-making,” the Executive Director of QCDC said.
The programme aims to provide high school students in grades 10, 11, and 12 with the opportunity to experience real professional environments and interact directly with experienced professionals, which helps to raise their awareness of the nature of various professions and supports them in making well-informed academic and career decisions aligned with their aspirations and abilities.
Over the coming days, students will undergo an immersive career exploration experience through structured job shadowing placements across a wide range of national sectors. These include medicine, aviation, media and communications, telecommunications, business, financial services, judiciary, tourism, sport management, engineering, technology, humanitarian and social work, among other fields linked to Qatar's sustainable development. (QNA)
