403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kahramaa Launches Customer Satisfaction Survey
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has officially launched its Comprehensive Customer Satisfaction Survey for 2025, aimed at evaluating the quality of services delivered across the country.
“By actively seeking feedback, the corporation reaffirms its dedication to achieving and sustaining the highest standards of service excellence,” a statement said Sunday.
The survey serves as a strategic tool enabling the corporation to assess public confidence in its services, streamline operations and identify key areas for improvement in alignment with global service standards.
The survey for this year will be conducted until October allowing for comprehensive commitment across all customer segments. Additionally, the survey will gather insights from licensed electrical consultants and contractors involved in building permits and service connections offering a broader perspective on Kahramaa's performance in these critical service areas.
To ensure objectivity and professionalism, Kahramaa has partnered with Nielsen Consultancy, an authorised third-party firm to design and administer the survey on its behalf.
Dheya Saad al-Naimi, director of the Planning and Quality Department, said the survey plays a pivotal role in shaping the corporation's strategic direction and service development initiatives.“Kahramaa's unwavering commitment to continuous improvement, aiming to deliver a seamless, high-quality customer experience that aligns with Qatar's dynamic growth and its leadership in regional and global public service excellence.
“Our goal was to establish a comprehensive evaluation framework capable of accurately measuring satisfaction across all key service touchpoints, including customer service centres, the call centre, digital platforms, the mobile app and other service delivery channels. This approach enables us to gain a well-rounded understanding of how effectively we are meeting customer expectations and where we can further enhance our performance,” al-Naimi said.
Kahramaa's distinctive corporate governance model stands as a benchmark for effective public sector management in Qatar. By embedding a customer-first strategy within its Customer Management system, the corporation continues to elevate service standards in line with Qatar's remarkable economic, social, and urban development, the statement added.
“By actively seeking feedback, the corporation reaffirms its dedication to achieving and sustaining the highest standards of service excellence,” a statement said Sunday.
The survey serves as a strategic tool enabling the corporation to assess public confidence in its services, streamline operations and identify key areas for improvement in alignment with global service standards.
The survey for this year will be conducted until October allowing for comprehensive commitment across all customer segments. Additionally, the survey will gather insights from licensed electrical consultants and contractors involved in building permits and service connections offering a broader perspective on Kahramaa's performance in these critical service areas.
To ensure objectivity and professionalism, Kahramaa has partnered with Nielsen Consultancy, an authorised third-party firm to design and administer the survey on its behalf.
Dheya Saad al-Naimi, director of the Planning and Quality Department, said the survey plays a pivotal role in shaping the corporation's strategic direction and service development initiatives.“Kahramaa's unwavering commitment to continuous improvement, aiming to deliver a seamless, high-quality customer experience that aligns with Qatar's dynamic growth and its leadership in regional and global public service excellence.
“Our goal was to establish a comprehensive evaluation framework capable of accurately measuring satisfaction across all key service touchpoints, including customer service centres, the call centre, digital platforms, the mobile app and other service delivery channels. This approach enables us to gain a well-rounded understanding of how effectively we are meeting customer expectations and where we can further enhance our performance,” al-Naimi said.
Kahramaa's distinctive corporate governance model stands as a benchmark for effective public sector management in Qatar. By embedding a customer-first strategy within its Customer Management system, the corporation continues to elevate service standards in line with Qatar's remarkable economic, social, and urban development, the statement added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment