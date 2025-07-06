Parag Tyagi Breaks Silence On Rumours About Pet Dog Simba's Ill Health Following Shefali Jariwala's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Television actor Parag Tyagi took to social media to address the rumors surrounding his pet dog Simba's health, which surfaced after the passing of his wife, Shefali Jariwala.

Tyagi has refuted claims about his pet dog Simba being unwell. Taking to Instagram, he posted a video where he was seen with Simba, distributing food to the underprivileged in Mumbai. In the clip, Tyagi handed out food packets to elderly women, who offered blessings to both him and Simba. Alongside the post, Parag confirmed that Simba is healthy and actively participating in the rituals being held for Shefali, who passed away last month. He also called out "some heartless people" for spreading baseless rumors about Simba's condition.

Parag Tyagi wrote,“Simba is Hail & Hearty and doing all the rituals to be done by a son for his mom. This video is for all those wonderful people who were really concerned about our baby Simba because of some heartless people spreading false news about our baby Simba's health just to garner few likes and views. I would like to thank everyone who are really concerned about simba God bless you all #shefalijariwala.”

Just a day after Shefali's passing, Parag was spotted walking Simba, which drew criticism from some people on social media.

Paras Chhabra recently shared that Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi shared a deep bond with their pet dog, treating him like a true family member. The three lived together, and Shefali's unexpected death has left a significant emotional emptiness in their lives.

“Shefali and Parag were very close to their pet. He was a family member to them. Three members were living together in a house, and one of them is suddenly gone. In such a situation, you should understand Parag's mental state. He would want to keep him even closer and very close to his heart. There is a sense of fear and longing at the same time. People might think it's strange, but since I know them closely, I understood his psychology. Moreover, their pet has grown old and cannot see properly. So, Parag's responsibility towards him increases even more.”

Shefali, who shot to fame with her remix track“Kaanta Laga,” passed away on June 27.