Kazakhstan Reports Remarkable Growth In Interbank Clearing System For 5M2025

2025-07-06 10:05:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 5. The interbank clearing system (ICS) processed 31.5 million electronic payment messages totaling 5.8 trillion tenge (approximately $11.02 billion) in the first five months of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Bank shows that this is 9.2 million messages and 1.3 trillion tenge (about $2.47 billion) more than in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 41.2 percent and 30.2 percent, respectively.

The growth in activity within the ICS highlights the demand for a fast and accessible tool for mass and retail payments, especially between banks and small and medium business clients.

Such dynamic growth indicates increasing trust in the system and its key role in ensuring uninterrupted financial interaction among market participants. It is expected that, amid further digitalization of the economy, ICS indicators will continue to grow, contributing to the development of the country's financial infrastructure.

