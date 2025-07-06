S. Korea's Special Counsel Seeks Warrant To Detain Ex-President Yoon

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jul 7 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's special counsel, investigating former President Yoon Suk-yeol's short-lived martial law imposition, sought a warrant to detain the ousted president, the special counsel team's spokesperson said, yesterday.

Cho Eun-suk, independent counsel, leading the investigation into Yoon's insurrection and other charges, requested the warrant issuance from the Seoul Central District Court.

The charges specified in the warrant included the obstruction of justice, abuse of power and writing a bogus official document, the spokesperson noted.

The detention warrant was sought to keep Yoon in custody for an extended period of time, or at least 20 days.

The independent counsel team, which launched its investigation on Jun 18, sought a separate warrant to arrest Yoon for up to 48 hours, last month, but it was dismissed by the Seoul court, as Yoon showed his willingness to be questioned by the special counsel.

Yoon rejected the third police call on Jun 19, to appear for questioning over his charges of ordering the presidential security service to block the attempt in Jan, to arrest him and to delete information on security phones, offered to three military commanders.

Yoon was apprehended in the presidential office on Jan 15, and was indicted under detention on Jan 26, as a suspected ringleader of insurrection, but he was released on Mar 8, as prosecutors decided not to appeal against the court's release approval.

The constitutional court upheld a motion to impeach Yoon on Apr 4, over his botched martial law bid last Dec, officially removing him from office.– NNN-YONHAP