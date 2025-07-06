Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Defenders Raise Marine Corps Flag In Dachne, Dnipropetrovsk Region

2025-07-06 07:06:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the brigade shared the news on Facebook along with a video.

“While the enemy spreads fake news, claiming control over the village of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region, we are showing the reality! Today, July 6, 2025, the warriors of the 2nd Marine Battalion of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade not only refute the enemy's claims, but clearly demonstrate who truly controls this land,” the statement reads.

“We raised our brigade's flag in Dachne! This flag is not just a piece of cloth. It is a symbol of the full and unquestionable control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces over this settlement. It's a clear message to the enemy: we are here, and we're ready to fight to the end! We won't give up a single meter of our land without a fight,” the brigade emphasized.

Read also: Ukrainian military: no battles in Dnipropetrovsk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the AFU General Staff stated that Russian propaganda claims about capturing a bridgehead in Dnipropetrovsk region are false. Dachne remains under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Photo: the 37th Separate Marine Brigade / Facebook

