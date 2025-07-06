From Shadows To Stage: Khamenei Returns After Leading War

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Tehran: Under the shadow of direct threats from both Israel and the United States, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei made his first public appearance on Saturday since the Iran-Israel war began on June 13.

Ayatollah Khamenei, who also serves as the Supreme Commander of Iran's Armed Forces, appeared at a religious ceremony in Tehran marking the eve of Ashura, one of the holiest events in Shia Islam. Dressed in black and looking thinner than usual but composed, the 85-year-old leader was seen seated quietly on stage as large crowds chanted,“The blood in our veins for our leader!”

His public presence comes after weeks of speculation and security concerns, particularly following Washington issued direct warnings to him. U.S. President Donald Trump, in a social media message, stated that the U.S. knew Khamenei's location but had“no plans to kill him - at least for now.”

Adding to the pressure, Israel's military had also planned strikes aimed at Iran's top leadership during the peak of the conflict, according to regional intelligence sources.

During the initial weeks of the war, Ayatollah Khamenei refrained from making public appearances, opting instead to address the nation through pre-recorded video statements. His absence, coupled with the intensity of the conflict and rising casualties-more than 900 Iranians killed and thousands injured-sparked speculation over his health and safety. Iranian officials later explained that his non-appearance was based on security protocols due to escalating regional threats.

Read Also Iran Resumes Int'l Flights After 20-Day Suspension Iran is Not Syria

Despite this, multiple reports from Iranian state media and officials indicate that leader was at the centre of all operations.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said publicly that it operated“under the leadership of Khamenei throughout the war,” reinforcing the narrative that he not only held strategic command but actively oversaw Operation True Promise III, which applied sustained pressure until the ceasefire was enforced on June 24.

On June 26, shortly after a ceasefire took effect, Ayatollah Khamenei re-emerged through a pre-recorded address, claiming Iran had delivered a“slap to America's face” by striking a U.S. air base in Qatar. He warned Washington and Tel Aviv against further attacks. Trump responded sharply:“Look, you're a man of great faith. A man who's highly respected in your country. You have to tell the truth. You got beat to hell.”

At Saturday's Ashura ceremony, Ayatollah Khamenei did not deliver a formal speech, but the atmosphere was charged with symbolism and defiance. High-ranking Iranian officials, including the Parliament Speaker, were present. Security was visibly tight.

In a subtle but resonant gesture, leader summoned prominent eulogist Mahmoud Karimi during the event and whispered something to him. Karimi then relayed the message to the crowd:“His Eminence told me to recite this: 'You will remain in my soul and heart, O homeland Iran...'”

Khamenei's public reappearance-silent yet symbolically powerful-serves as a clear signal to allies and adversaries alike that Iran's leadership remains intact and defiant amid unprecedented military and diplomatic pressure.