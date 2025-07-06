Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rain-Related Incidents Claim 78 Lives In N. India


2025-07-06 03:04:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, July 6 (KUNA) -- At least 78 people have lost their lives in northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, Indian authorities said on Sunday.
The Asian News International reported quoting State Disaster Management Authority of Himachal Pradesh that landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts caused death of 50 people, while 28 fatalities were reported in road accidents.
"The cumulative toll due to various monsoon-related disasters in Himachal Pradesh has reached 78 as of July 6," the State Disaster Management Authority stated.
While 14 deaths were due to flash floods, eight due to drowning, eight from electrocution and accidental falls, smaller number of deaths were due to landslides, lightning strikes, and snake bites, it said in a press release.
Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 17, followed by Kangra with 11. Kullu Chamba, and Shimla districts also reported deaths.
Himachal Pradesh also suffered widespread infrastructural and economic damage as roads, power and water supply had been hit, in addition to damage to health and education infrastructure, crop losses, damage to homes and cowsheds.
The authorities have deployed National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams across the affected regions and search and rescue operations are still underway. (end)
atk


MENAFN06072025000071011013ID1109765999

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search