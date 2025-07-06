Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Occupation Forces' Gunfire During Clashes East Of Nablus

Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Occupation Forces' Gunfire During Clashes East Of Nablus


2025-07-06 02:21:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: A Palestinian citizen was martyred and two others were injured during clashes with Israeli occupation forces that besieged two houses in the town of Salem, east of Nablus in the West Bank.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces stormed the town and surrounded two houses on its eastern side, amid sounds of gunfire in the area and the arrival of additional military reinforcements.

Clashes broke out between the occupation forces and local residents, during which live ammunition was fired heavily at citizens and their homes.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its teams received the body of a martyr from inside one of the besieged houses in the town; the identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

Palestine's news agency (WAFA) reported that two citizens were injured by live bullets, including a 62-year-old man who was transported by Red Crescent ambulance, while the other was arrested by Israeli forces after being shot.

Cities, towns, and refugee camps across the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem continue to witness raids and incursions by occupation forces and settlers, accompanied by confrontations, arrests, and the use of live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas against Palestinians.

MENAFN06072025000063011010ID1109765931

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search