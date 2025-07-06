Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Occupation Forces' Gunfire During Clashes East Of Nablus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: A Palestinian citizen was martyred and two others were injured during clashes with Israeli occupation forces that besieged two houses in the town of Salem, east of Nablus in the West Bank.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces stormed the town and surrounded two houses on its eastern side, amid sounds of gunfire in the area and the arrival of additional military reinforcements.

Clashes broke out between the occupation forces and local residents, during which live ammunition was fired heavily at citizens and their homes.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its teams received the body of a martyr from inside one of the besieged houses in the town; the identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

Palestine's news agency (WAFA) reported that two citizens were injured by live bullets, including a 62-year-old man who was transported by Red Crescent ambulance, while the other was arrested by Israeli forces after being shot.

Cities, towns, and refugee camps across the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem continue to witness raids and incursions by occupation forces and settlers, accompanied by confrontations, arrests, and the use of live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas against Palestinians.