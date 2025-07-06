Swiss Want To Better Protect Military Airfields From Spying

Deutsch de Pfister will Militärflugplätze besser vor Spionageaktionen schützen Original Read more: Pfister will Militärflugplätze besser vor Spionageaktionen schütze

Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister says he wants to better protect Swiss military airfields against espionage activities. One reason for this is the requirements imposed by the US in connection with the purchase of F-35 fighter jets. This content was published on July 6, 2025 - 10:12

“The requirements for protecting this sensitive defence equipment are more stringent than we originally thought,” said Pfister in an interview with the NZZ am Sonntag. He cited the current security situation as the second reason for the additional protective measures.

According to Pfister, the defence ministry is planning a mix of measures.“These include a no-fly zone for drones, more camouflage and more visual protection. Possibly also an extension of the exclusion zone around the airfields.” He put the additional costs of the measures and the increase in construction costs at CHF60 million ($75 million). Pfister's statements were in response to a question about suspicious drone flights at the Meiringen military airfield.

According to the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), the greatest espionage threat comes from Russia and China. Both countries maintain a large intelligence presence in Switzerland. They are interested in federal authorities, companies, international organisations and research institutions, the FIS announced a few days ago. The FIS is focusing on defence against this threat, Pfister said.“But its resources are limited.”

Staff consequences

During the interview, Pfister also commented on problems with procurements and other projects in his department. He is having all 17 so-called top projects reviewed, he said.“It is possible that this will also raise the question of personnel consequences.”

The top projects include the purchase of 36 US F-35A fighter jets. Last week it became known that Switzerland and the US had different views on the price. Switzerland is assuming a fixed price of CHF6 billion. The US is claiming an additional $650 million (CHF515 million) to $1.3 billion, the defence ministry said.

“I don't know how this misunderstanding came about on the US side,” Pfister said in a recent interview. He said he is prepared to travel to the US to clarify the situation, but the US currently has other priorities.

Alternative to the F-35 is out of the question

“The government is sticking with the F-35,” said Pfister when asked about alternatives by the NZZ am Sonntag. The jet is still technologically superior to other aircraft, he said.“We are also obliged to fulfil the contract with the Americans,” he added.

In an interview with Pfister published in Le Matin Dimanche, an alternative was also discussed – or rather not discussed at all. Even with a surcharge, the F-35 would still be cheaper than its competitors, Pfister told the French-speaking Swiss newspaper.

In his opinion, the discussions about the additional costs would have been the same if a European fighter jet had been purchased. In addition, many European countries have the same type of fighter aircraft, he said. It is“important for the defence of our airspace that Switzerland is integrated into this system”.

Higher price for Patriot missiles

Irrespective of the F35 fighter jets, the Patriot missiles will become more expensive, according to Pfister. Due to the higher VAT and currency fluctuations, he anticipates additional costs of CHF27 million.

“The prices of defence equipment are exploding at the moment because demand is so high,” he said. However, experience has shown that the US is still a reliable defence partner, he said.

The US is planning a new configuration for the Patriot air defence system. According to the defence ministry, this could mean that Switzerland, as a user of the existing system, would have to help pay for the further development. The implications of this are currently being clarified, it was reported at the end of June.

