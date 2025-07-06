Zain Jordan Renews Partnership With Jordan River Foundation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6th, 2025 – Zain Jordan has renewed its partnership with Jordan River Foundation (JRF), reinforcing its "active" role in empowering local communities, especially women and children and strengthening collaboration in the field of community service nationwide.This renewed partnership stems from Zain's belief in JRF's efforts to help individuals face economic and social challenges, reiterating the company's "commitment "to supporting the Foundation's initiatives, particularly the Child Safety Program.Under the renewed agreement, Zain will continue to provide exclusive telecom and internet services to all JRF-run child and family protection programs and initiatives.The company also maintains its ongoing support for the 110 Family and Child Helpline, which offers free referral and support services to protect children and families from all forms of abuse.Additionally, Zain provides specialized training for the educational counselors who manage the helpline, enhancing their skills and enabling them to respond effectively to child abuse cases.This agreement extends a partnership that has lasted for more than 10 years, reflecting the "shared commitment" to social responsibility and humanitarian work, in pursuit of a "safe and supportive" environment for children and families throughout Jordan.