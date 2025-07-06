403
U.S. Revokes Bob Vylan's Visas Over Antisemitic Allegations
(MENAFN) The U.S. government has revoked the visas of the British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan following a controversial set at the Glastonbury Festival, where lead singer Bobby Vylan incited chants widely perceived as antisemitic. This announcement was made on Monday by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.
During their Friday performance, Bobby Vylan led the audience in chants such as “Death, death to the IDF” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free.” The U.S. State Department condemned the slogans, arguing they fostered hatred and violence, violating fundamental entry standards for foreign nationals.
“The State Department has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants,” Landau stated on X.
In a press briefing on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce justified the decision, calling it a matter of national security. “Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” she said.
When asked whether public commentary on visa decisions conflicted with U.S. policy on confidentiality, Bruce defended the transparency of the move. “This was a very public event that violated… a very basic standard about the nature of who we want to let into the country.”
In response to questions about the apparent contradiction with the administration's advocacy for free speech, Bruce emphasized that this issue wasn’t about suppressing artistic expression but about ensuring national security and upholding American values.
“They obviously felt free to say what they were saying and chanting at Glastonbury, and they can do that. And we can do what we do,” she said. “This really is about the issue of national security… Every American deserves better.”
The duo had been set to begin a 20-date tour in the U.S. this October. However, they have now been dropped by their agency, United Talent, and a police investigation is currently underway. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy both condemned the Glastonbury performance. A broadcaster which broadcast the performance live, later removed it from its iPlayer platform, admitting it should have cut the feed during the controversial segment.
In a social media post, Bobby Vylan stood firm on his message, saying it was "incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us." He added, “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.”
The duo had been set to begin a 20-date tour in the U.S. this October. However, they have now been dropped by their agency, United Talent, and a police investigation is currently underway. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy both condemned the Glastonbury performance. A broadcaster which broadcast the performance live, later removed it from its iPlayer platform, admitting it should have cut the feed during the controversial segment.
In a social media post, Bobby Vylan stood firm on his message, saying it was "incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us." He added, “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.”
