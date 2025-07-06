403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Boating accident in central China leaves two people dead
(MENAFN) Two people lost their lives and 27 others were rescued after a tour boat capsized on Dongjiang Lake in Zixing, a city in central China’s Hunan province, according to state media reports on Sunday.
The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the 40-seat vessel overturned, plunging 29 people into the water. Emergency crews responded swiftly to the scene, launching a search and rescue operation that continued through the night.
By Sunday afternoon, all individuals had been accounted for. While 27 were safely rescued, two victims were found without vital signs, confirming their deaths.
Early investigations suggest that the capsizing was caused by sudden severe weather conditions. A strong gust of wind, with speeds estimated to reach up to 30 meters per second, reportedly hit the area just before the boat went down.
Authorities have yet to release further details, but the incident has raised concerns about safety measures during unpredictable weather on inland waterways.
The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the 40-seat vessel overturned, plunging 29 people into the water. Emergency crews responded swiftly to the scene, launching a search and rescue operation that continued through the night.
By Sunday afternoon, all individuals had been accounted for. While 27 were safely rescued, two victims were found without vital signs, confirming their deaths.
Early investigations suggest that the capsizing was caused by sudden severe weather conditions. A strong gust of wind, with speeds estimated to reach up to 30 meters per second, reportedly hit the area just before the boat went down.
Authorities have yet to release further details, but the incident has raised concerns about safety measures during unpredictable weather on inland waterways.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment