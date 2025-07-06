403
Landslides in Indonesia's West Java Leave Three Dead, One Missing
(MENAFN) A devastating series of landslides in Indonesia's West Java province left three people dead, one missing, and eight others injured, following heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon, according to Hadi Rahmat Hardjasasmita, spokesperson for the provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency.
The landslides, which struck several areas within Bogor Regency around 6:00 p.m. local time, caused significant damage, destroying approximately eight homes.
Hardjasasmita confirmed that all those injured have been taken to a hospital for medical care. He also stated that the missing person is feared to have been either trapped under the landslide debris or carried away by the swift-moving soil into a nearby river.
