Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Landslides in Indonesia's West Java Leave Three Dead, One Missing

Landslides in Indonesia's West Java Leave Three Dead, One Missing


2025-07-06 09:08:58
(MENAFN) A devastating series of landslides in Indonesia's West Java province left three people dead, one missing, and eight others injured, following heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon, according to Hadi Rahmat Hardjasasmita, spokesperson for the provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency.

The landslides, which struck several areas within Bogor Regency around 6:00 p.m. local time, caused significant damage, destroying approximately eight homes.

Hardjasasmita confirmed that all those injured have been taken to a hospital for medical care. He also stated that the missing person is feared to have been either trapped under the landslide debris or carried away by the swift-moving soil into a nearby river.

MENAFN06072025000045017169ID1109765452

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search