Police Officer Gets Stabbed in Nalchik
(MENAFN) A police officer in Nalchik, southern Russia, has suffered serious injuries following a knife attack on Friday, regional authorities confirmed. The assault occurred in the heart of the city, located in the Muslim-majority Kabardino-Balkaria region.
According to reports, the incident unfolded in the evening as the attackers armed with knives confronted the officer. In response, police opened fire, killing one of the assailants at the scene.
The second attacker attempted to escape but was quickly apprehended shortly afterward. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the attackers, stating that an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the assault.
Kazbek Kokov, head of Kabardino-Balkaria, confirmed the incident, mentioning that one of the attackers had been "neutralized."
A local news agency reported that the injured officer is in serious condition and has been hospitalized, citing emergency services. Meanwhile, images from the scene provided by media depict a person wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants lying on the ground, with police cordoning off the area. The reasons behind the attack remain unclear.
