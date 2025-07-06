President Ramaphosa Declares Mourning Period To Honour The Late Former Deputy President David Mabuza

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, July 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the former Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2 on Saturday, 12 July 2025.

Deputy President Mabuza, 64, passed away on Thursday, 3 July 2025, following a short illness.

In terms of the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy Manual of The Presidency, the State Funeral Category 2 is reserved for the Deputy President of the Republic, an Acting President and Former Deputy Presidents.

The State Funeral Category 2 is conducted with prescribed military ceremonial honours.

The funeral of Former Deputy President Mabuza will take place in Mpumalanga. Closer details will be announced in the coming days.

While preparations unfold, President Ramaphosa has declared that Days of National Mourning be observed from tomorrow, Monday, 07 July 2025, until the evening of Saturday, 12 July.

During this period, the National Flag must be flown at half mast at all flag stations around the country.

President Ramaphosa reiterates his deep condolences to the Mabuza family.

The President wishes the family strength as they and the nation reflect on the life of a family member, activist, educator, intellectual and leader in government who contributed greatly to the attainment of freedom and development in our society.

