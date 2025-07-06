403
Israel Rejects Hamas Amendments to Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israel declared on Saturday that modifications introduced by Hamas to a Qatari ceasefire plan for the Gaza Strip were deemed "unacceptable."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a formal statement, noting that "The changes that Hamas is seeking to make in the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel."
Following a security evaluation, the statement continued, Netanyahu instructed officials to accept an invitation to indirect talks.
These discussions aim to secure the return of hostages and will proceed "on the basis of the Qatari proposal that Israel has agreed to."
According to the announcement, Israel’s negotiation team is scheduled to depart for Qatar on Sunday to pursue further dialogue.
In response, Hamas stated late Friday that it had delivered its official reply to mediators after conducting thorough internal consultations with various Palestinian factions and groups.
The Palestinian movement described its reply as “positive” and confirmed its “serious readiness to immediately enter a round of negotiations on the mechanism for implementing” the proposed plan.
Israeli authorities estimate that 50 individuals remain in captivity, with 20 of them believed to be detained in Gaza. Meanwhile, over 10,400 Palestinians are incarcerated in Israeli facilities.
Reports from Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations and media sources allege widespread mistreatment, including torture, deprivation of food, and lack of medical care, conditions which have led to multiple deaths.
