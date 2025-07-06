403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU prepares to hoard essential supplies due to security concerns
(MENAFN) The European Union is preparing to establish an emergency reserve of vital goods in response to growing global threats, according to a draft strategy obtained by the Financial Times. The document, set to be officially released next week, outlines plans for a new mechanism aimed at enhancing the bloc’s preparedness for geopolitical, environmental, and cyber-related crises.
The draft highlights a deteriorating global risk environment, citing rising tensions, climate change, environmental damage, and hybrid or cyber threats. It proposes creating coordinated reserves of essential items such as food, medicine, nuclear fuel, rare earth elements, permanent magnets, and cable repair equipment—especially for restoring disrupted energy or communications infrastructure.
Brussels intends to develop a “stockpiling network” to improve coordination among member states, acknowledging that the EU currently lacks a unified understanding of which goods are most critical for crisis response. The strategy includes recommendations for region-specific and scenario-based inventories, and encourages national governments to involve the private sector by offering tax incentives to support stockpiling efforts.
The draft also calls for cooperation with NATO and allied nations on managing shared storage facilities and dual-use infrastructure. Funding details are expected to be included in the upcoming EU multiannual budget proposal.
This initiative follows broader EU efforts to strengthen security and defense. Brussels has been urging member states to boost military spending in light of alleged threats from Russia—claims the Kremlin strongly denies. As part of its ReArm Europe plan, the EU approved up to €800 billion ($840 billion) to double defense spending starting in 2024. NATO’s European members recently agreed to raise defense budgets to 5% of GDP, claiming it’s necessary to counter long-term risks to Euro-Atlantic stability.
Moscow has dismissed these accusations, calling them fearmongering aimed at justifying EU militarization. Kremlin officials have criticized the bloc’s growing hostility, describing its military buildup as excessive and dangerous.
The draft highlights a deteriorating global risk environment, citing rising tensions, climate change, environmental damage, and hybrid or cyber threats. It proposes creating coordinated reserves of essential items such as food, medicine, nuclear fuel, rare earth elements, permanent magnets, and cable repair equipment—especially for restoring disrupted energy or communications infrastructure.
Brussels intends to develop a “stockpiling network” to improve coordination among member states, acknowledging that the EU currently lacks a unified understanding of which goods are most critical for crisis response. The strategy includes recommendations for region-specific and scenario-based inventories, and encourages national governments to involve the private sector by offering tax incentives to support stockpiling efforts.
The draft also calls for cooperation with NATO and allied nations on managing shared storage facilities and dual-use infrastructure. Funding details are expected to be included in the upcoming EU multiannual budget proposal.
This initiative follows broader EU efforts to strengthen security and defense. Brussels has been urging member states to boost military spending in light of alleged threats from Russia—claims the Kremlin strongly denies. As part of its ReArm Europe plan, the EU approved up to €800 billion ($840 billion) to double defense spending starting in 2024. NATO’s European members recently agreed to raise defense budgets to 5% of GDP, claiming it’s necessary to counter long-term risks to Euro-Atlantic stability.
Moscow has dismissed these accusations, calling them fearmongering aimed at justifying EU militarization. Kremlin officials have criticized the bloc’s growing hostility, describing its military buildup as excessive and dangerous.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment