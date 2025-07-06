Mumbai Tops CA Final And Intermediate Exams Ghaziabad Student Leads Foundation In ICAI May 2025 Results

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday announced the results of CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in May 2025, in which nearly one lakh aspirants appeared.

Mumbai's Rajan Kabra tops CA final exam

According to an official statement released by the ICAI, for the CA final exam, Mumbai's Rajan Kabra secured the top spot with an 86% with a score of 516/600. Meanwhile, Nishtha Bothra, and Manav Rakesh Jha secured the second and third spot in the final exam.

During the Final examination held in May 2025 - 99,466 candidates were admitted and exams were held across 564 centers, the statement read.

ICAI president CA on results

On this occasion, ICAI president CA Charanjot Singh Nanda congratulated students and said“I congratulate all successful candidates for their hard work and perseverance. As you now step into the professional world, I urge you to uphold the highest ethical standards, inspire trust through your actions and make your family, profession and nation proud. I am confident that your integrity and commitment will play a meaningful role in shaping a robust, transparent and prosperous Viksit Bharat. For those who could not make it this time, remember that resilience and continued effort are the true hallmarks of a Chartered Accountant.”

CA Intermediate: Mumbai's Disha Ashish Gokhru gets AIR 1 rank

For the Intermediate exam, Mumbai's Disha Ashish Gokhru secured the AIR 1 rank, getting 85.50 percentage and 513/600 marks. Aurangabad's Devidan Yash Sandeep secured the second rank with an 83.83 percent, and Yamish Jain and Nilay Dangi shared the third place.

Intermediate and Foundation Examinations

In the Intermediate examination held in May 2025 - 1,69,172 candidates admitted and exams were held across 564 centers the CA Foundation Examination Ghaziabad's Vrinda Agarwal secured the All India first rank with 90.5% securing 362/400 marks. Mumbai and Thane's Yadnesh Rajesh Markar, and Shardul Shekhar Vichare, secured the second and third rank, respectively.

In the Foundation Examination held in May 2025, 96,538 candidates admitted and the exams were held across 551 Centers. According to ICAI's statement, the Final and Intermediate exam takers were divided in Group 1 and Group 2.In CA Final, Group 1 had a pass percentage of 22.38%, while Group 2 26.43%. Meanwhile, in CA intermediate, the pass percentages were 14.67% and 21.51% for Group 1 and Group 2, respectively.