Jordan U-19 Basketball Team Concludes FIBA World Cup In 16Th Place

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Lausanne, July 6 (Petra) -- The Jordanian national under-19 basketball team concluded its campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup (Switzerland 2025) with a 95-73 defeat against the Dominican Republic on Sunday, in a match held at the Cole Arena in Lausanne as part of the classification round for 13th to 16th places.Following this result, the Jordanian team finished in 16th and final position in the 17th edition of the tournament, which marked only the second World Cup appearance in the team's history, coming three decades after their debut in the 1995 edition hosted in Greece.The Jordanian delegation was led by head coach Sam Douglas, with assistants Haitham Taleb and Zaid Abbas, team manager Hashem Al-Louzi, skills coach Jacob Taylor, physical trainer Jude Madani, and therapist Omar Al-Tahrawi. The squad comprised players Rawhi Al-Kilani, Saif Al-Din Saleh, Hussein Ababneh, Abdullah Shatat, Omar Salman, Al-Tayeb Qasim, Omar Hijazi, Karim Al-Jibat, Fares Musharbash, Hadi Al-Shami, Abdullah Abu Saab, and Hamza Shaaban.The team secured its spot in this year's World Cup after finishing fourth in the Asian Cup last year, marking their return to the global stage despite facing formidable competition and challenging results against top-tier international teams.The national delegation is scheduled to return to Amman on Monday evening aboard Royal Jordanian Airlines.