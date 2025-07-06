403
Hezbollah's Qassem Reaffirms Armed Resistance
(MENAFN) Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, affirmed on Sunday that the organization remains committed to resisting Israeli presence in southern Lebanon, asserting that peace remains an option but not at the cost of laying down arms.
Qassem stressed that as long as what he referred to as the Israeli occupation persists, Hezbollah would maintain its readiness to confront it.
During a televised broadcast, Qassem dismissed any suggestions that the group should disarm.
He stated, “We cannot be asked to soften our stance or lay down arms while (Israeli) aggression continues. The ceasefire agreement was supposed to halt Israeli attacks, but the opposite has occurred with full US support.”
His remarks highlighted the group’s perception that international agreements have failed to protect Lebanese sovereignty due to continued Israeli military operations.
In recent months, Lebanese officials have reiterated the importance of bringing all weapons under state jurisdiction.
Despite this, Qassem stood firm in his belief that Hezbollah’s military presence remains necessary given the current situation.
Back in April, President Joseph Aoun noted that any initiative to disarm Hezbollah would require comprehensive dialogue and a conducive political environment.
This indicates a broader national conversation is needed before any decisive action can be taken on the matter.
Qassem further demanded that Israel meet the conditions outlined in the initial phase of the ceasefire, including ending its airspace violations, ceasing hostilities, withdrawing completely from Lebanese lands, releasing detainees, and enabling the rebuilding process.
Only if these measures are fulfilled, he argued, could any progress be made in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
This resolution, originally passed in 2006, outlines terms for a lasting ceasefire and the formation of a demilitarized zone along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
Qassem made it clear that until these foundational issues are resolved, Hezbollah will not consider disarming.
