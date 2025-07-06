Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CPRF Confirms Zyuganov as Central Committee Chairman

2025-07-06 08:01:53
(MENAFN) Gennady Zyuganov has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), the party confirmed on Saturday. This re-election occurred during the inaugural organizational plenum of the Central Committee following the conclusion of the 19th CPRF Congress.

The announcement was made via the party's official Telegram channel, which stated, "On Saturday, July 5, Gennady Zyuganov was unanimously elected chairman of the CPRF Central Committee."

Along with Zyuganov's reappointment, Ivan Melnikov, the first deputy speaker of the State Duma, and Yuri Afonin, the first deputy chairman of the Duma's Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, were also confirmed as first deputy chairmen of the party's central committee.

Zyuganov has been at the helm of the CPRF since its establishment in 1993. The party, a key player among Russia's five parliamentary factions, has held a seat in the State Duma since its founding.

