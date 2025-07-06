Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sudden Windstorm Capsizes Boat in China

(MENAFN) At least two individuals lost their lives and 27 others were pulled to safety after a vessel overturned in Hunan province, located in central China, according to reports from a news agency on Sunday.

The mishap unfolded on Saturday afternoon when a boat with a capacity of 40 passengers flipped over at Dongjiang Lake, situated in Zixing city.

As a result, 29 occupants were thrown into the water, as stated by the news agency, which is based in Beijing.

Rescue operations concluded on Sunday afternoon after the last missing person was located, though the individual displayed “no vital signs,” ending the search efforts.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accident was triggered by an abrupt and powerful wind gust, with wind speeds reaching as high as 30 meters per second at the moment of the tragedy.

