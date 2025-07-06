403
China To Take Measures Against Medical Devices Imported From EU
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, July 6 (KUNA) - China announced on Sunday taking measures against medical devices imported from the European Union (EU).
Xinhua news agency quoted China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) as saying in a statement that this came after the EU introduced measures that restrict Chinese companies and products from participating in its public procurement of medical devices in June.
China has repeatedly expressed through bilateral dialogues its willingness to properly resolve differences through consultation, including bilateral government procurement arrangements, said the statement.
China has had no choice but to adopt reciprocal restrictive measures, said the statement, noting that these measures are aimed at safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and maintaining a fair competitive environment.
The measures only apply to medical device products imported from the EU and do not affect products manufactured in China by EU-invested enterprises, stressed the ministry.
Members of the bloc voted to bar Chinese companies from participating in public procurement tenders for contracts worth more than 5 million euros (USD 5.7 million) on June 2 in response to Beijing's trade discrimination against European companies. (end)
