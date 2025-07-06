Rukhsar Rehman On Hosting The Vedas Speak: 'I've Always Been Deeply Intrigued By Galaxies'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) After entertaining movie buffs with her acting skills, Rukhsar Rehman will now be taking on a new role as the host for the forthcoming chat show, "The Vedas Speak".

Revealing what made her say yes to the talk show, Rukhsar shared that she has always been fascinated by the various wonders of nature such as galaxies, astrology, spiritualism, and mythology.

“I've always been deeply intrigued by galaxies, astrology, spiritualism, mythology, and the many wonders of nature. There's something incredibly captivating about the mysteries woven into the universe, which directly influence our lives," she said.

For Rukhsar being a part of "The Vedas Speak" feels like a natural extension of her core belief system. She added,“The countless marvels of nature never fail to fascinate me-each one a doorway into the unknown, whispering secrets of the cosmos. Hence I was more than happy to be a part of it.”

The 'Bheja Fry 2' actress further stated that "The Vedas Speak" is not like the other spiritual chat shows. She asserted that the show will have a deeper, and more meaningful journey, focused on connecting the listeners with their inner selves.

“It's totally different from what other chat shows we have these days,” Rukhsar concluded.

Rukhsar is known for her work in movies such as "God Tussi Great Ho", "Sarkar", "Bheja Fry 2", "PK", "Uri: The Surgical Strike", and "83". She has also been a part of popular shows such as "Kuch Toh Log Kahenge", "Baal Veer", "Dream Girl", and "Mariam Khan – Reporting Live".

Up next, Rukhsar will be a part of Raj Kumar Santoshi's "Lahore 1947", alongside Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shetty, and Ali Fazal.

Backed by Aamir Khan under his home banner, Aamir Khan Productions, the film will mark Preity Zinta's comeback after seven long years.

Her lineup further includes "Uttar Da Puttar" with Anu Kapoor.