U.S. House of Representatives pass Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
(MENAFN) The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a massive multitrillion-dollar tax and spending bill championed by President Donald Trump, narrowly approving it with a 218-214 vote just ahead of the July 4 deadline. Nicknamed the “Big Beautiful Bill” by Trump, the 887-page legislation marks a major legislative win for Republicans after regaining full control of the government in January.
Only two GOP members—Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania—opposed the measure, which is now set to be signed into law by Trump on Independence Day.
The legislation extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and introduces temporary tax breaks for tips and overtime pay. It also funnels hundreds of billions into the military and Trump’s planned large-scale deportation efforts. To help fund these priorities, the bill makes deep reductions to social welfare programs, including an estimated $930 billion cut to Medicaid, despite Trump’s past promises to safeguard the program. Cuts also affect food aid and clean energy subsidies.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the package will add $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next ten years, with projected revenue losses of $4.5 trillion only partially balanced by $1.2 trillion in spending reductions. The measure also raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion.
The bill's passage followed a tense standoff within the Republican Party, as internal disagreements delayed earlier procedural votes. Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson worked through the night to sway holdout lawmakers, with Vice President J.D. Vance playing a key role in lobbying support.
In a joint statement, Johnson and GOP leaders declared the bill a milestone for implementing Trump’s “America First” platform. Despite concerns over growing debt and healthcare coverage rollbacks, most Republicans backed the legislation, reportedly motivated by fear of political fallout from Trump.
