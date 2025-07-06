Future supreme president will inherit bomb

The recent twelve-day conflict between Iran and Israel marked a decisive shift in Iran’s foreign policy outlook, particularly in its stance toward the West. With the U.S. directly participating in the hostilities, hopes for a diplomatic resolution have all but vanished. For Tehran, the war drew a stark line between a time when dialogue was still possible and a new reality shaped by deep mistrust—especially toward President Donald Trump.Before the conflict, some Iranian officials and thinkers still believed a slow reconciliation with the West might be achievable. That optimism dissolved when Washington switched from signaling peace to launching strikes within days. Even Iran’s more moderate figures now view Trump as unpredictable, though they haven’t completely ruled out future negotiations with Western powers.Trump’s recent remarks about lifting sanctions in exchange for peaceful engagement are widely dismissed in Tehran as insincere. In late June, reports emerged of a potential $30 billion U.S. aid package for Iran’s civilian nuclear sector (excluding enrichment). But Trump soon labeled that report “fiction” and even hinted at more strikes. Days later, he again reversed himself, suggesting sanctions could be lifted under the right conditions.This pattern of inconsistency isn’t new. On June 12, Trump urged Israel not to attack Iran, only to back Israeli strikes days later. Iranian officials see these moves as calculated deceit rather than legitimate diplomacy.In response, Iran is emphasizing national unity, though internal disagreements—particularly on the nuclear issue—remain. The leadership is focused on fortifying the economy, advancing military capabilities, and bracing for what many expect will be another confrontation.Contrary to Western assumptions, the Iranian public has not reacted with panic. Iran’s ancient cultural identity and enduring nationalism have fostered a collective resilience against foreign pressure. For many, the Islamic Republic symbolizes the preservation of national sovereignty, not just a political system.What alarmed Iranian leaders most during the conflict wasn’t just the military strikes—it was the direct threat to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. That perceived threat has prompted a renewed urgency within Tehran to boost defenses and economic strength. Though Washington demands that Iran curb its nuclear ambitions, officials are aware that Tehran retains the technical capacity to revive its program rapidly—and likely will.The ceasefire between Iran and Israel is seen by both sides as temporary. While publicly claiming success, neither country expects lasting peace. Iran, in particular, appears deeply dissatisfied, casting serious doubt on the possibility of renewed diplomacy anytime soon.Meanwhile, a critical and sensitive issue looms in the background: succession. At 86, Khamenei’s leadership is nearing its end, and while outward appearances suggest stability, the question of who will succeed him has taken on new urgency amid the heightened tensions.

