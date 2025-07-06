Sybiha Urges Partners To Boost Investment In Ukrainian Technologies
The foreign minister noted that because Ukraine was forced to defend itself, it learned to innovate. According to him, Ukraine is now a technologically advanced country with success in areas such as drones, battlefield artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital governance, and banking, among others.
“We urge partners to invest more in Ukraine's technology and help us mass produce our best innovations. This is a win-win partnership: those who assist us now will directly benefit from our innovation in the future,” Sybiha wrote.
He emphasized that Ukraine is already contributing to transatlantic security and affirmed that Ukrainian technologies will strengthen both Ukraine and its partners.Read also: Rome URC-2025: Ukraine is unveiling robust partnerships and new projects
At the same time, the minister stressed the urgent need to tighten sanctions against Russia.
“Every microchip denied to Moscow is a life saved. Russia must be denied all resources for its war machine,” Sybiha stated.
He added that Russia's oil revenues should be reduced and Moscow's access to technology should be completely blocked.
“Let's widen the tech gap between freedom and tyranny-turning innovation into a shield. Not only for Ukraine, but for the entire transatlantic community,” the minister concluded.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 14, Olena Trehub, Executive Director of the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission, stated that all high-tech Russian weapons contain Western components, and that Russia still manages to obtain them despite "hellish sanctions."
