Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fatalities Climb to 27 After Building Collapse in Pakistan

Fatalities Climb to 27 After Building Collapse in Pakistan


2025-07-06 05:39:40
(MENAFN) The death toll from the tragic collapse of a decaying structure in Karachi's southern port city has now reached 27, following the conclusion of a prolonged search-and-rescue operation, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The five-story building crumbled in the impoverished Lyari district on Friday, trapping many under the debris. The neighborhood, which lies along the Arabian Sea, has seen severe deterioration over the years.

On Sunday, rescuers recovered another body, bringing the confirmed death toll to 27. Dr. Summaiya Syed, Karachi's police surgeon, told media that two survivors are being treated for injuries at a local hospital, one in critical condition. Over a dozen others sustained minor injuries in the disaster.

Authorities have officially called off the search operation, though debris removal continues.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the building, initially constructed with just three floors, had been deemed unsafe for occupancy in 2022. Despite this, the owner, allegedly with the help of local building authorities, added two more floors.

Karachi, with a population exceeding 20 million, suffers from a large number of dilapidated buildings due to years of neglect and urban decay. The city is not only Pakistan's financial hub but also a center of international trade, responsible for 90% of the country’s exports.

Building collapses have become a recurring issue in the city. In March 2020, another decrepit structure in the Golimar area gave way, killing 27 people and injuring more than 50.

MENAFN06072025000045017169ID1109764954

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search