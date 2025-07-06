Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taiwan’s DPP Initiates Recall Campaign Against KMT Lawmakers

2025-07-06 05:19:53
(MENAFN) Taiwan's ruling party initiated a nationwide recall campaign on Friday, targeting opposition lawmakers ahead of crucial votes later this summer, according to media.

Currently, the island’s legislature is largely controlled by opposition parties, with 26 members of the Kuomintang (KMT) party facing contentious recall votes.

The campaign, which includes a 16-day tour by foot and motorcade, kicked off in the eastern county of Hualien. It is set to culminate in votes on July 26 and August 23, reports media.

Leading the effort are Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary-General Lin Yu-chang and political philanthropist Robert Tsao.

Tsao accused KMT lawmakers of colluding with China to "paralyze" Taiwan’s legislative process through the Legislative Yuan, the nation's sole legislative body.

In response, the KMT’s Hualien chapter condemned the ruling party’s actions, alleging an attempt to "purge the opposition" in a public statement.

Taiwan's regional leader, William Lai Ching-te, a DPP member, has also faced accusations of trying to purge the KMT.

