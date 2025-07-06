403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Repkon Partners with Norway's Nammo to Launch Artillery Facility
(MENAFN) Repkon, a leading Turkish defense company, is set to build a state-of-the-art 155-millimeter artillery ammunition filling facility, as part of a strategic agreement with Norwegian defense contractor Nammo. This initiative aims to bolster the defense capabilities of Scandinavian nations.
The Nordic Defense Cooperation (NORDEFCO), consisting of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, is actively pursuing collaborative solutions to strengthen their collective national defense strategies. To support these efforts, the Danish government inked a deal with Nammo to restart national ammunition production at the Elling plant. Following this, Nammo secured a contract with Repkon to establish a specialized ammunition facility.
The new facility, set to be fully automated with a minimal workforce, will focus on filling TNT, IMX-101, and IMX-104 explosives into 155-millimeter artillery shells, along with other advanced, next-gen munitions.
Repkon is already a key player in the artillery filling sector, holding contracts with several nations, including the United States, Germany, Spain, Ukraine, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan. The company has set up production lines for artillery ammunition in various countries across the globe.
In addition to its own expertise, Repkon expanded its capabilities by acquiring Bowas, a defense firm with operations in Austria, Italy, and Switzerland. Bowas specializes in the design and production of equipment for explosives and raw materials, further enhancing Repkon's capacity to meet rising demand from international clients.
Meanwhile, Nammo, headquartered in Norway, remains a dominant force in the global defense industry. The company, with a workforce of 3,700 and production plants across 11 countries, specializes in ammunition, shoulder-fired weapons, and rocket engines.
The Nordic Defense Cooperation (NORDEFCO), consisting of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, is actively pursuing collaborative solutions to strengthen their collective national defense strategies. To support these efforts, the Danish government inked a deal with Nammo to restart national ammunition production at the Elling plant. Following this, Nammo secured a contract with Repkon to establish a specialized ammunition facility.
The new facility, set to be fully automated with a minimal workforce, will focus on filling TNT, IMX-101, and IMX-104 explosives into 155-millimeter artillery shells, along with other advanced, next-gen munitions.
Repkon is already a key player in the artillery filling sector, holding contracts with several nations, including the United States, Germany, Spain, Ukraine, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan. The company has set up production lines for artillery ammunition in various countries across the globe.
In addition to its own expertise, Repkon expanded its capabilities by acquiring Bowas, a defense firm with operations in Austria, Italy, and Switzerland. Bowas specializes in the design and production of equipment for explosives and raw materials, further enhancing Repkon's capacity to meet rising demand from international clients.
Meanwhile, Nammo, headquartered in Norway, remains a dominant force in the global defense industry. The company, with a workforce of 3,700 and production plants across 11 countries, specializes in ammunition, shoulder-fired weapons, and rocket engines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment