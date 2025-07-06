403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine, US Strengthen Drone Collaboration
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that Ukraine and the United States have finalized a deal to "significantly" boost cooperation in the field of drone technology.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's Defense Ministry, in coordination with "one of the leading" American companies, concluded the agreement earlier in the week.
In a video address, he stated that the deal will result in Ukraine acquiring hundreds of thousands of drones within this year under special terms, with a substantial increase in supply projected for the next year.
He highlighted that this package includes interceptor drones, describing them as "clearly our priority."
Referring to his Friday phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy remarked, "I'd say it was probably the best conversation we've had so far, extremely fruitful."
He also mentioned that the discussion involved matters of air defense.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's Defense Ministry, in coordination with "one of the leading" American companies, concluded the agreement earlier in the week.
In a video address, he stated that the deal will result in Ukraine acquiring hundreds of thousands of drones within this year under special terms, with a substantial increase in supply projected for the next year.
He highlighted that this package includes interceptor drones, describing them as "clearly our priority."
Referring to his Friday phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy remarked, "I'd say it was probably the best conversation we've had so far, extremely fruitful."
He also mentioned that the discussion involved matters of air defense.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment