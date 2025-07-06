Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine, US Strengthen Drone Collaboration

2025-07-06 05:17:08
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that Ukraine and the United States have finalized a deal to "significantly" boost cooperation in the field of drone technology.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's Defense Ministry, in coordination with "one of the leading" American companies, concluded the agreement earlier in the week.

In a video address, he stated that the deal will result in Ukraine acquiring hundreds of thousands of drones within this year under special terms, with a substantial increase in supply projected for the next year.

He highlighted that this package includes interceptor drones, describing them as "clearly our priority."

Referring to his Friday phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy remarked, "I'd say it was probably the best conversation we've had so far, extremely fruitful."

He also mentioned that the discussion involved matters of air defense.

