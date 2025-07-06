403
Real Madrid Secures Club World Cup Semifinal Spot
(MENAFN) Real Madrid edged Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, booking their place in the semifinals where they'll face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
The match, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA, saw the Spanish side seize control early, dominating possession and securing a 2-0 advantage by halftime.
Real Madrid struck first in the 10th minute when Gonzalo Garcia rifled in a volley from close range following a precise cross from Arda Guler.
Fran Garcia extended the lead just ten minutes later, putting his team firmly in the driver’s seat.
Borussia Dortmund found a glimmer of hope in the dying seconds of regular time, with Maximilian Beier scoring in the 90+3rd minute. However, any momentum was short-lived as Kylian Mbappe, assisted by Guler, quickly re-established a two-goal cushion for Real Madrid.
The tension soared in stoppage time when Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Dean Huijsen was sent off in the 90+5th minute after a foul in the penalty box. Borussia Dortmund was awarded a penalty, which Serhou Guirassy calmly converted to bring the score to a tense 3-2.
