Flash Floods Death Toll Rises in Texas


2025-07-06 05:10:18
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities caused by flash flooding in the U.S. state of Texas increased to 51 as of late Saturday, based on updates from various media outlets.

Kerr County was the most severely affected area, where local authorities reported 43 casualties—28 of them adults and 15 children.

Additional fatalities were confirmed in Travis County with four deaths, while Kendall and Tom Green counties each recorded one. Burnet County also confirmed two deaths, according to a news agency.

A particularly tragic situation unfolded in Kerr County, where 27 children remain unaccounted for following the flooding at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls that was struck by surging waters.

Emergency services stated that search and rescue missions are continuing in the wake of the disastrous flooding event.

Earlier, Dalton Rice, the City Manager of Kerrville, emphasized that ongoing rescue operations are the highest priority across central Texas.

Crews are actively scouring areas along the Guadalupe River in search of those still missing, as reported by a news outlet.

“We’re really focused on life safety.

Our primary focus is on search and rescue of every single person involved, and we’ll continue through the night to make sure that happens," Rice stated.

The deluge, which has taken at least 27 lives so far, started late Thursday and extended into early Friday morning.

Torrential rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to rise dramatically, reaching a height of over 39 feet (11.8 meters), surpassing the region’s second-worst modern flood, which occurred in 1987.

