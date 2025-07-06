403
Sinking ferry off Bali kills four
(MENAFN) A ferry carrying 65 people sank off the coast of Bali late Wednesday night, killing at least four people and leaving dozens unaccounted for, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency confirmed. The vessel, KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, departed from Ketapang in East Java en route to Gilimanuk, Bali, and capsized approximately 30 minutes into the journey amid rough seas with waves reaching up to 2.5 meters.
As of Thursday, rescue crews had saved 31 people and recovered four bodies. Some survivors were reportedly found unconscious after spending hours adrift. Search efforts for the remaining 30 missing are ongoing, involving nine rescue boats and assistance from local fishermen.
According to the Surabaya rescue agency, four survivors managed to board a lifeboat and were later recovered from the water. Agency head Nanang Sigit said poor weather initially hampered access to the vessel, which began tilting before contact was lost.
President Prabowo Subianto, currently visiting Saudi Arabia, has ordered an emergency response and reinforced search efforts with additional personnel and resources. The ferry had 53 passengers, 12 crew members, and 22 vehicles onboard, including 14 trucks.
The Ketapang-Gilimanuk ferry route is one of Indonesia’s busiest transport corridors. The country, made up of over 17,000 islands, frequently sees ferry accidents due to inconsistent safety standards and heavy maritime traffic.
