Turkish FM expresses sympathy to people passed away from US floods
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Türkiye conveyed its heartfelt sympathy to the relatives of those who lost their lives due to severe flooding in Texas, USA.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the recent floods in Texas, USA,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in an official message. The statement extended condolences not only to the grieving families but also to the broader American community.
The devastating flood, which claimed at least 27 lives, started late on Thursday and continued into early Friday as intense rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to surge past 39 feet (11.8 meters), exceeding the height recorded during the second-largest flood in the area’s recent history from 1987.
Authorities described the event as “an extremely active scene, countywide,” with spokesperson Clint Morris warning that the flood might be a “once-in-a-lifetime” occurrence. Meanwhile, the acting governor, Patrick, announced the deployment of 400 rescue workers to assist in response efforts.
